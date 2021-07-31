Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Zosano Pharma worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Zosano Pharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.