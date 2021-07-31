Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $5,099,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

