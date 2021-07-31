Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Computer Task Group worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

CTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

