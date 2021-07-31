Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,544,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

