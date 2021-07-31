Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $143,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LSEA opened at $8.41 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

