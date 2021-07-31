George Weston (TSE:WN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

George Weston (TSE:WN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78, Zacks reports.

Shares of WN stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$129.38. 230,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,281. The stock has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.05. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$130.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

