Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

