Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post $580,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $170,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 419.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 169,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.