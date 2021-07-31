Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $92,710.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,990,162 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

