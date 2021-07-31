Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 690,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,050. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

