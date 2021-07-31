Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 566. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54. Giga-tronics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

