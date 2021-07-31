Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.41. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

