Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

