Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.900-$7.250 EPS.

GILD stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,619,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.