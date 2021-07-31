Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stake Lessened by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,109 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Gladstone Land worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $684.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

