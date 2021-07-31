Glitch Hits 1-Day Volume of $774,805.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $774,805.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00131285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.79 or 1.00009612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.00817822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,154,945 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.