Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $69,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.41 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.