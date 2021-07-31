Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.