GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $745,961.19 and approximately $32,607.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.