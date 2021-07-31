Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $226.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.20 million and the lowest is $213.73 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $148.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $931.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $950.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

GMED opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.