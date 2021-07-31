GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of GMS worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GMS by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.