GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $454,778.89 and $23.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

