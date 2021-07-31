Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $103.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.82 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $437.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.42 million to $445.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $435.91 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $450.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

