GoldFund Trading 85.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 85.7% against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $184,756.09 and approximately $53.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

