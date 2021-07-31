Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 238.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

