Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,624 shares during the period.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,244,309. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

