Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BRF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BRF by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 431,419 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

