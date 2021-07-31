Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBSB stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

