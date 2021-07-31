Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

