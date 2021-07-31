Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,583 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

