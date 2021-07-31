Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,536 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Immersion worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

