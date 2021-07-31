Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 230,783 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.58% of Lee Enterprises worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 497.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEE opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter.

Lee Enterprises Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

