Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,808 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AERI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $739.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

