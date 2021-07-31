Gossip Coin Price Hits $0.0004 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $13,481.43 and approximately $50.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

