Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Tops $0.59

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.68 million and $320,375.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00100477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00126252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.93 or 1.00400483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00812364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,855,880 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.