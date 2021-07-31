Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 15,767 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,637 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 6,534,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.