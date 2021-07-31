Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. 3,238,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,173. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

