Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 8,321 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUEM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 98,097 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

