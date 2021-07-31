Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.45% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $727,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.77. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.42. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

