Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,675. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $543.30. The company has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

