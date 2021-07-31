Gradient Investments LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $59.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,411. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

