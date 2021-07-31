Gradient Investments LLC Buys 586 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

GS traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $374.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,191. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

