Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,662,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 3,227,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,491. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

