Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

