Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

COST traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $429.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $431.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.