Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.