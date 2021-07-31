Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.44.

Shares of MA traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

