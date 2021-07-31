Gradient Investments LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.50. 1,905,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.