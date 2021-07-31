Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,568. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

