Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 13,299 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

